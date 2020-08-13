Summer is moving along very quickly. We are already half way through August if you can believe it.
As wonderful as the summer is and has been, something is still missing. When will we be able to worship together in person is a question I am often asked. Sadly, there is no answer to that yet.
There is a committee working on re-opening but no one is willing to put our health in danger by getting together too soon. Places that have opened too quickly have found it to be a big mistake as many have exposed others to the virus. We don’t want that to happen here.
Until we can meet in person again we can still worship via live stream. This can be done by opening stowechurch.org and scrolling down until you see the sanctuary, then turn up the volume. (Past services are also on live stream.)
We are fortunate to have Peter Hammond acting as our interim pastor for the month of August. He has done a wonderful job for us the last two weeks. This week he will be preaching on “The Strength and Courage of Faith.”
Taryn Noelle will be doing the scripture reading.
Lamoille Community Food Shelf is looking for donations to help those who are having a hard time right now. If you feel you can donate something, you can leave it on the front porch of the church or knock on the door between 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Food can also be left at the local stores in the bins provided there.
Until we are together again, stay well, stay safe. Wear your masks, wash your hands — a lot — and keep 6 feet apart when near others.
— Jean H. Mudgett
