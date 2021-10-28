What a busy October we’ve had at Stowe Community Church. We welcomed town visitors to our church the first Saturdays, sharing cider and donuts and generally enjoying the foliage experience.
On Sundays, Rev. Dan Haugh has been speaking to us on the elements of our statement of purpose, most recently on caring by serving. This past Saturday, our Christian education children and parents met at the parsonage to carve pumpkins, and Sunday we were pleased to join our friends of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition on the Walk for Healing.
We have already begun rehearsals for our December production of “A Christmas Carol” with an amazing cast of 19 children, youth and adults. The play will be presented Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. The production is under the able direction of Taryn Noelle, our gifted director of Christian education.
To wrap up the month, we are starting a new tradition, the blessing of the costumes. It’s a wonderful coincidence that Halloween falls on Sunday this year, and we’re going to make the most of it. The entire community is welcome to join us in costume at our 9:30 a.m. service on Oct. 31, to be offered a blessing for safety, joy and bags full of treats.
As always, we welcome donations of non-perishable food items for the clients at Lamoille County homeless shelter to our collection bins at the church. You are also invited to make a monetary donation which can be left at the church office.
Our prayer team is ready to support you. We invite you to share any prayer requests by calling the office to let us know how we can help at 253-7257.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.