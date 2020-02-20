Stowe Community Church welcomes locals and visitors every Sunday to its worship services, 137 Main St. We hope you are able to join us at either our traditional format service each week at 9:30 a.m. or the contemporary format service at 4:30 p.m.
Kids’ Connection and child care are available at both services. All are also welcome at Bible study at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday. We encourage those attending the 9:30 a.m. service to stay for our apres-worship coffee and tea bar, for great treats and fellowship.
This Sunday, Feb. 23, our organist, Karen Miller, shares some details from the personal and professional life of Cesar Franck (1822-1890) who composed the prelude she’s playing this week. The choir will be singing “Sounding Joy,” a delightful piece from Vermont composer Gwyneth Walker.
On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. we join with the congregation of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 1994 Mountain Rd. All are welcome.
2020 is Stowe Community Church’s birthday year! One hundred years after combining four congregations of Stowe into the current Stowe Community Church, we hope to see you join us, too.