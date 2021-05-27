With the return of the warmer and glorious temperatures, I feel so blessed to be able to share that starting on Sunday, June 6, in-person Kids Connection will return to Sunday mornings during the 9:30 a.m. service.
The children and I had been meeting on Mondays, and now with the continued safe practices of gently reopening the church, we are also able to meet in person for some youth worship, play and wonderful warm faith-based activities on Sunday mornings.
We also are working toward having an in-person Bible camp later in the summer. More information on that will be forthcoming.
I want to extend a hearty thank you out to our amazing church board of directors, for all that they take on and accomplish. I am always amazed and inspired by their extreme generosity, faith and dedication to the church and to our community.
Wishing you all a joyous and radiant late spring.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
