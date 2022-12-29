As 2022 ends, I have been aware of how many shepherds are here at the Stowe Community Church.
Pastor Dan Haugh, one of those chief shepherds, has led us and guided us gently and with incredible energy, love, vision and care all year long.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
As 2022 ends, I have been aware of how many shepherds are here at the Stowe Community Church.
Pastor Dan Haugh, one of those chief shepherds, has led us and guided us gently and with incredible energy, love, vision and care all year long.
December is always an incredibly joyful and busy time, and this year was no exception. This fall we had auditions and began rehearsals for our Christmas play and this year we took on a new musical adaptation of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” We had an amazing cast of 26 children and youth. We are already excited and looking forward to next year’s project. I would like to send a special note of gratitude out to John DeRienzo, for being an incredible shepherd with his work, artistry, time and care.
We then presented our annual Christmas pageant and we had about 30 children, toddlers, babies and youth participating. Then, on Christmas Eve, Haugh led four beautiful worship services and many of our children and youth were involved in both the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services.
In this season of many shepherds, I’d like to close with some text from the Christmas pageant story on the true meaning of this season.
“The Christ child was born, not in a palace, but a stable, transforming this place into a holy place of worship. Transforming our world. The kingdom of heaven is here on earth. Through our many callings and gifts may poverty, pain, loneliness and sorrow be lightened for all. May the homeless find innkeepers with available rooms, the wanderers find shepherds to guide and protect, the downtrodden hear the uplifting songs of angels and those in need receive the riches and wisdom from the Magi. May we be innkeepers, shepherds, angels and Magi in this kingdom on earth.”
Merry Christmas and blessings to all.
— Taryn Noelle
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 30, for the holiday.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.