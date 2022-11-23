What a bountiful and blessed time at the Stowe Community Church. We are in the middle of both preparing for and celebrating many joyous happenings.

We recently celebrated an amazing return to school with Pastor’s Dan Haugh’s Blessing of The Backpacks, and that spirit continued right on through Halloween, with an equally spirited Blessing of the Costumes and a pumpkin carving.

