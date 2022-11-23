What a bountiful and blessed time at the Stowe Community Church. We are in the middle of both preparing for and celebrating many joyous happenings.
We recently celebrated an amazing return to school with Pastor’s Dan Haugh’s Blessing of The Backpacks, and that spirit continued right on through Halloween, with an equally spirited Blessing of the Costumes and a pumpkin carving.
Now we are in active rehearsals for our annual Christmas play. This year we are presenting a new musical adaptation of the beloved story “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” We have an amazing cast of 23 young performers from ages 5 to 14, and we will have two public performances on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at 7 p.m., so please mark your calendars and come join us to celebrate the season.
We will also have a special tree lighting ceremony in Parsonage Park after an evening worship service on Sunday, Dec. 4, participation in a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, and a fabulous traditional Christmas pageant on Sunday, Dec. 18, as a part of the morning service.
Thanksgiving and Advent are such special, prayerful and blessed times for so many of us, and we at the Stowe Community Church cannot wait to let the festivities begin.
Wishing you all warm and a very blessed Thanksgiving.
