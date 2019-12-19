Stowe Community Church wishes all of our community a very Merry Christmas.
On Friday, Dec. 20, Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday Dec. 22 we are pleased to present the theatrical delight “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” directed by Taryn Noelle and featuring many Stowe children, teens and adults.
This play is based on a novel of the same title, written by Barbara Robinson. An enchanting holiday classic, the show follows the antics of a newly appointed pageant director, charged with the production of a Christmas pageant for the local church. Join us for the mayhem, fun, perhaps even a Christmas miracle or two, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 with a maximum of $25 for families.
We will also have our traditional service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with a message on “The Carols of Christmas.” Kids’ Connection and child care are available at that service.
We encourage those attending the 9:30 a.m. service to stay for apres-worship coffee and tea bar, for great treats and fellowship.
Christmas Eve services will be at 5, 8 and 11 p.m. Details on those services can be found on our website, stowechurch.org. For those not able to be in Stowe, we encourage you to watch all services through our livestream at the website.
— Mort Butler