Independence Day falls on a Sunday this year and we are making the most of this happy coincidence.
Music for our 9:30 a.m. traditional service will feature beloved sacred and patriotic songs. The prelude, “America (A Fugue in Five Voices)” by Eugene Thayer and postlude, a highly regarded variation on “The Star-Spangled Banner” by John Knowles Paine, will be played on our Simmons tracker pipe organ by Karen Miller.
Congregational hymns include “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory.”
After that service, we are delighted to join the Stowe community in the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration with our table out front, and an open church. We hope to see many of you strolling the streets of the village and enjoying our hometown.
Our Kids’ Connection kids, under the guidance of children’s education director Taryn Noelle, will participate in the parade. Then we’ll celebrate with our contemporary service at 1:30 p.m.
If you’re not in town for the weekend, both services are live-streamed at stowechurch.org.
Even as the pandemic effects are beginning to abate, we know that many community members are still in need of financial assistance. If you are able, share with them by visiting our website, and choosing the donate tab to help our missions committee support our community.
For those in need of spiritual support, our prayer team is ready to help. Contact the church by calling 253-7257 or email info@stowechurch.org with your prayer requests and suggestions.
— Mort Butler
