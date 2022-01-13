The holidays are over and hopefully we can settle into the new year at a slower pace.
We are a congregation of open and welcoming people who simply share our faith. We had several wonderful services in December.
Masks and signing in are required. Sundays at 9:30 a.m. are for in-person worship. The livestream is available anytime stowechurch.org. Pastor Dan Haugh is great at presenting the message.
Taryn Noelle has a children’s message before the youngsters go off to Sunday school.
The choir provides us with beautiful music that must be heard to be believed. On Jan. 16, Jia Kim, a member of the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society, will perform during the service. A representative from Habitat for Humanity will also speak that day.
You can help the ongoing issue of hunger in our community by providing non-perishable items. These can be left in the box at the back door or by contacting Marylou Durett. You can also leave items in the boxes provided at the grocery stores.
Others may need things such as a ride to the doctor, grocery store or a friendly visit.
The deacons and others in the church are more than happy to provide. We just need to know what is needed and we will be there to help.
Stay well and always wear your mask.
— Jean H. Mudgett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.