It doesn’t look much like it today, but the calendar tells us spring will arrive in just a couple of weeks. So, if you are tired of the cold, come into Stowe Community Church. You will be greeted and welcomed by warm, friendly people who will be happy to see you.
Our church is a non-denominational where everyone is welcome and respected. Sunday morning in-person services are at 9:30 a.m. Services are also livestreamed at stowechurch.org.
Pastor Dan Haugh does a wonderful job from behind the pulpit every Sunday, Taryn Noelle does a great job with the kids and our choir is simply amazing.
On Sunday mornings at 11:15 a.m. we have fellowship hour online.
Connect through stowechurch.org.
We are now in the season of Lent. This is a time of year when we prepare for Easter. It is a special time to evaluate ourselves and our relationship with God on a deeper level.
We are having an online Bible study titled “How the Bible Actually Works.” If interested, contact the office for more information.
We are planning a work day at the Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity site. Interested? Contact the church office.
As is always the case, we need to be aware of those in the community who are having a hard time. Many need help putting food on the table. We can help by donating non-perishable food items. This can be done here at the church by putting items into the food shelf box in the entry by the back door or in the narthex. Also needed are dry good items such as soap, toothpaste, detergent, etc.
If you have a need of any kind, prayer, a ride, or just a friendly visit, contact the church and someone will be there to help.
— Jean H. Mudgett
