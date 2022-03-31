As a pastor, I spend time meeting people and listening to their stories. Often I will ask about words they can use to describe their emotions and current state of being. Over the past two years, words I have heard the most include “scared,” “anxious,” “fearful,” “cautious,” “concerned,” and “troubled.”
When I ask individuals and families what they need most, the responses are the same — hope.
Over the past two years our lives have been disrupted and disoriented. We are living in uncertain times and, like the first followers of Jesus, are looking and longing for hope.
The disciples faced the loss of their teacher and dear friend and a sense of despair infiltrated their community. Uncertainty of the future and fear for their lives permeated their minds, which is why the miracle of Easter was both unexpected and life changing.
The good news, or “gospel” that Jesus proclaimed is that God brings hope to humankind. Despite the darkness, light and love will always prevail, even in the face of death. Every year, spring brings Easter Sunday, and through this celebration of resurrection and new life, hope is reborn.
Everyone is invited to experience hope and join in our upcoming services and celebrations:
• Palm Sunday and “Blessing of the Baskets,” Sunday, April 10, 9:30 a.m.
• Maundy Thursday service, April 14, 7 p.m.
• Good Friday service with St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church at Stowe Community CHurch, April 15, noon.
• Easter sunrise service at Stowe Mountain Resort, Sunday, April 17, 6 a.m.
• Easter Sunday celebration worship service, Sunday, April 17, 9:30 a.m.
• Easter egg hunt, Sunday, April 17, 10:30 a.m., Parsonage Park.
To learn more: stowecommunitychurch.org.
Grace, peace and hope to you all.
— Rev. Dan Haugh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.