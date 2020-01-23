As we all delve into the new term and schedules of January and a new decade, I know that I, for one, am approaching this January still filled with the warmth and glow of all that December brought.
This month we continue to have the wonderful Val Wise working with the children on our monthly song. On Sunday, Jan. 26, during the 9:30 a.m. service, we will share the song “I’ve Got Joy In My Heart!”
Stemming from the positivity of our December production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” we are currently in discussion about selecting a spring show, and we will share more details about that soon, so stay tuned.
This past fall we began working with a new Sunday school curriculum, and we are making progress incorporating that into our weekly classes.
In case it hasn’t been made known publicly, our new nursery care supervisor is the wonderful Makenna Lund. Makenna is a junior at Stowe High School and she is a welcome addition to our team at Stowe Community Church.
Lastly, a quick reminder that our live recorded album “Love Like This” is here and still available for purchase at the church.
Happy January blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle