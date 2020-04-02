We have gone from no limits on our meetings, to no more than 50, to no more than 10, to a “stay home, stay safe” order from the governor of Vermont.
It’s been a lot of change to handle in the last few weeks. However, I continue to offer prayer over our livestream every day at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You can access our livestream on the home page of our website, stowechurch.org. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the play button on the video screen.
April 5 is Palm Sunday and I will be alone in our sanctuary leading our two virtual worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Follow the link above to access. I will be talking about Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem and what it means for us today. I will also be leading a virtual Communion service. So, grab a glass of wine or grape juice, and some bread, and join us online!
Another way to connect with us is through our Facebook page at facebook.com/stowecommunitychurch. One of our music leaders, Chris Vigneau, will post live worship music there. And Taryn Noelle, our director of Christian education, will post live “Kids Connection” sessions for children there.
This gives you at least two ways to connect with someone else in this time of isolation. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Contact information is on our website. We are all in this together!
— Rev. Will Vaus