We have all enjoyed a fun and joyful summer in all things Christian education.
The first few weeks of summer, our children and youth got to experience a full hour of summer worship in the classroom, and for the next few weeks, they will get to experience a special family worship service upstairs in the sanctuary.
Pastor Dan Haugh is tailoring special services for the whole family, and there will be special follow-along bulletins for the children and youth to participate.
We are in the middle of a wonderful and joyful Bible camp experience this week. Our camp is a wonderful curriculum called “Monumental.” Camp will end tomorrow with a fun and joy filled outdoor celebration.
With the return to school also closely approaching, Stowe Community Church is busy preparing to launch a new curriculum and to welcome back our children and youth with open arms, and for the beginning of a very exciting year ahead.
Save the date for a very special service we are calling “The Blessing of the Backpacks” on Sunday, September 11, that will also include a church-wide celebration on the lawn in Parsonage Park. All are welcome, and there will be treats, a potluck cookout and some amazing lawn games and activities planned.
Wishing you all a wonderful remainder of the last glorious days of summer.
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
