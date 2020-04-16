Stowe Community Church continues to hold livestreamed services — shorter prayer services every day at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and our standard Sunday services each week (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for traditional service, 4:30 p.m. for contemporary service). These can be viewed by going to our website, stowechurch.org, at those times and scrolling down the page until you see the photo of the sanctuary.
Since the livestream is active 24/7, you’ll be able to watch all day as the sun passes by, light streaming through those tall windows. In the evening, there’s a soft light on the cross.
In addition, we have special music by Chris and Whitney Vigneau every Sunday, and our Kid’s Connection class by Taryn Noelle. The best way to see those is to visit our Facebook page — Facebook/StoweCommunityChurch — and follow the links from there.
Our Missions Committee shares: If you have chosen to stay at home due to being immunocompromised or because of your age, we wanted to let you know that the Missions Committee is here to help you. We are offering to grocery shop or pick up medications so that you do not need to leave the house. Please contact Chris DeRienzo at 802-760-7389 or Karen Monsen at 802-253-9437 for more info. Or, if you would like to volunteer to help us, feel free to contact us.
— Mort Butler