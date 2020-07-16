While we continue to fine-tune our reopening plans, we will be livestreaming our Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. for the traditional style services and 4:30 p.m.
These can be seen by going to our website, stowechurch.org, and scrolling down to the livestream window. Services include Karen Miller playing our Simmons Tracker organ for the traditional services, and Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle performing for our contemporary services. In addition, Taryn Noelle shares her Kids Connection message at these services.
Our Missions Committee shares: If you have chosen to stay at home due to being immunocompromised or because of your age, the Missions Committee is here to help you. We are offering to grocery shop or pick up medications so that you do not need to leave the house. Please contact Chris DeRienzo at 802-760-7389 or Karen Monsen at 802-253-9437 for more info. Or, if you would like to volunteer to help us feel free to contact us.
Stowe Community Church will have a congregational meeting via Zoom on Sunday, July 19. Members and friends of the congregation who have not gotten a link to that meeting may call the church at 253-7257 or email info@stowechurch.org. If Zoom is not a good option for you, please let us know and we will provide options.
— Mort Butler
