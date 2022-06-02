“There are no words that can adequately convey the sadness, shock and overwhelming sorrow with the recent school shooting in Texas and the loss of 19 young children and two teachers this past week,” Chris DeRienzo, president of the church, shared in a message to the congregation. “As a parent my heart aches for each parent that will no longer kiss their baby good night, or each sibling that will not play with their best friend. Unfortunately, shootings like this recent one have become far too common.
“I invite all of you to join us at our worship service Sunday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. when Pastor Dan Haugh will offer special prayers and our children’s ministry will dedicate a song to Robb Elementary School. It is my hope we all feel God’s loving embrace, peace and healing.
Members and visitors are also invited to wear orange to the service as June 3-5 is National Gun Violence Awareness weekend.
This service is open to all and will be livestreamed on the website.
Also on June 5, the church will have another evening music worship service at 6 p.m. The musical genres for this service span from contemporary Christian to folk, gospel, pop and sometimes even jazz and Broadway classics. Come and join in this musical worship celebration service. All ages are welcome and encouraged.
Bible Camp this summer features a curriculum called: “Monumental!” The camp will run from June 14 to 17 and all are welcome. Details and the registration form are on our website, stowecommunitychurch.org.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Marylou Durett or Taryn Noelle at 802-253-7257.
— Mort Butler
