The flowers of May and the joyous warmth of spring have been gifts to our senses. All of us here are thrilled to have some outdoor fellowship time after Sunday morning worship services as we head outdoors for some communal time in nature.
I am very excited to share that we are preparing for an in-person Bible camp from June 14-17.
This year’s camp and theme is a wonderful curriculum called: “Monumental!” The Bible camp website will be active any day now, and if you are interested in signing up your child, or if you have any questions feel free to reach out to Marylou Durett at the church or to Taryn Noelle.
We are also looking forward to another evening music worship service on Sunday, June 5, at 6 p.m. The musical genres for this service span from contemporary Christian to folk, gospel, pop and sometimes even jazz and Broadway classics. We would love to invite you to come share and join in this musical worship celebration service. All ages are welcome and encouraged.
We are continuing to meet on Sunday mornings for children’s worship during the 9:30 a.m. service, and nursery care is provided at that time.
In addition, feel free to reach out to the church if you are looking for a one-on-one children’s worship time for your child or children.
Wishing you all joyful spring blessings!
— Taryn Noelle, director, children’s ministries
