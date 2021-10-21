The purpose of Stowe Community Church is to develop followers of Christ who celebrate through worship, grow through teaching, connect through fellowship, care through service and share through outreach to our community and the world.
Our pastor, Rev. Dan Haugh, has been unpacking the various aspects of our purpose statement in his weekly Sunday messages. On Sunday, Oct. 24, he will preach on the theme of “Care through Service.”
The Scripture text for his message is Romans 12:3-13, which speaks of the gifts given to us by God for the service of others.
All are welcome to morning worship at 9:30 a.m., but we ask that you please wear a mask to safeguard the health of our members and guests. Children of all ages are invited to participate in our kids’ connection program at 9:30 a.m. If you’re not able to be with us, join our service online by visiting stowechurch.org.
If you are in Stowe on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m., layer up to Walk for Healing as a community. Meet outside the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe at 1 p.m., and walk the recreation path to Stowe Community Church, where our experience will heighten and conclude with music, song and inspirational words.
The Walk for Healing is sponsored by the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition. Member communities include Baha’i Faith, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe Community Church and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe.
For more information about our programs, call the church at 263-7257.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
