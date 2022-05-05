The fourth Sunday of Easter is sometimes called Good Shepherd Sunday as the Psalm reading is the 23rd Psalm, “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want…”
This year we observe Good Shepherd Sunday on May 8. The text of Psalm 23 has been set to numerous tunes over the years. One now famous tune was written by Gordon Jacob in 1932, titled “Brother James’ Air.”
It became so popular that its publisher soon printed other arrangements. One of these, by Searle Wright, opens our service this Sunday.
A totally different treatment of the text is by John Rutter, born in London in 1945. Rutter has composed and continues to compose numerous anthems for church choirs, recognized world-wide.
He has also written for opera, orchestra, large choruses, and ensembles. This rendition of Psalm 23 has the beauty of melody and harmony and challenge for choristers now typically expected of Rutter. Our choir will share that piece Sunday.
Also, this coming Sunday is Mothers’ Day, and we hope to bring back our fellowship hour tradition, with refreshments on the front porch after the service.
We hope you join us 9:30 a.m. every Sunday, either in person or through our livestream at stowechurch.org.
Our Sunday service includes a children’s message in the sanctuary followed by a lesson in fellowship hall. Younger children are welcome in our nursery for the entire service.
Support for all members of the community is available by calling the church office at 802-253-7257 and requesting prayers by the prayer team, or other resources.
— Mort Butler
