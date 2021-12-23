It may not feel or look like it, but the days ahead are getting lighter. The winter solstice recently occurred, marking a turning point in our season. I have been told that winters here in northern Vermont can be considerably long, but the reality is that our days will indeed grow longer and brighter from this week on.
Our congregation enters a new season as well, as we journey through Advent and prepare to celebrate Christmas.
The final candle in our Advent wreath will be lit on Christmas Eve, reminding us that no matter what we experience in life, how busy and chaotic are holidays are or how dark our days may be, “the light shines in the darkness and the darkness will not overcome it.”
As the Christ candle illuminates our sanctuary, we celebrate the love and light of God that took on flesh and came into the world in that little town of Bethlehem long ago. Through our carols, scriptures, songs and stories, we will enter once more into that holy and silent night and rejoice with the angels for the “good news of great joy that will be for all people.”
We would love to invite you to one of our four Christmas Eve services this week. Seating is limited and reservations are required. You can find out more information about each distinct service and reserve your spot by visiting our church website stowechurch.org.
May God’s love and light fill your hearts and homes this season. Merry Christmas from Stowe Community Church.
— Pastor Dan Haugh
