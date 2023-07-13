For those who thought summer would never arrive, think again. Here at Stowe Community Church, we are enjoying every minute of it.

Did you know we are an open and welcoming congregation of believers. No matter what your life choices or preferences are, if you come here, you will be welcomed by someone with a big smile and a caring heart.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.