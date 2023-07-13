For those who thought summer would never arrive, think again. Here at Stowe Community Church, we are enjoying every minute of it.
Did you know we are an open and welcoming congregation of believers. No matter what your life choices or preferences are, if you come here, you will be welcomed by someone with a big smile and a caring heart.
Regardless of where you attended church previously, whether it was a Protestant service, a Catholic Mass or some other form of worship, you will be welcome. We are accepting, non-judgmental and excited to see everyone who comes through the doors on Sunday morning.
Our morning service is at 9:30 a.m.
Our choir is on summer break, but we do have wonderful music every week.
The nursery is open for the little ones as is Sunday school.
On July 14 we are pleased to have a concert here performed by Counterpoint. The concert is called “Walking on Green Grass,” and starts at 7:30 p.m. so come early to get a good seat. Tickets are available at the door.
Remember that the 2023 Bible camp will take place Aug. 21-25 at 9 a.m. The kids always have so much fun attending this camp.
We are also having a new books drive for kids up to age 5. Drop off new books at the church office. The books will be distributed by Lamoille Family Center.
Enjoy the rest of the week and until I see you Sunday morning, keep smiling and be kind.
