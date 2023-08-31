I don’t know about you, but I feel like I have spoken and connected with so many people over the past few weeks who have the same response to the question, “How was your summer?”

It seems that in many cases, the responses are things like “short” or “well, pretty rainy.”  While those sentiments make so much sense, and in my own way, I would concur at times, I also feel like this summer has given me and our community tremendous windows into seeing and experiencing blessings at a high rate and level.

