I don’t know about you, but I feel like I have spoken and connected with so many people over the past few weeks who have the same response to the question, “How was your summer?”
It seems that in many cases, the responses are things like “short” or “well, pretty rainy.” While those sentiments make so much sense, and in my own way, I would concur at times, I also feel like this summer has given me and our community tremendous windows into seeing and experiencing blessings at a high rate and level.
With the July flooding causing damage and havoc statewide, the outpouring of love, kindness, giving, generosity and sense of community that our fair state has put forth is truly awe inspiring and heartwarming at an intergalactic level!
Speaking of intergalactic, we at the Stowe Community Church have just wrapped up our week of annual Bible Camp, and this year’s theme was a curriculum entitled: STELLAR! The materials shone a light on discovering and learning about space, aeronautics, science, creation, space travel, and the many ways Jesus shines his light on us, and how we can all learn and strive to do the same.
We had about 25 students joining us as campers and youth group leaders from Stowe, Johnson, Morristown and Waterbury Center combined. We also had a tremendous wealth of volunteers helping making every facet of camp possible.
All told, from student participants to adult volunteers, to community members who donated food for snacks, to our beloved Pastor Dan, church president Chris and beyond, we had about 50 people in the Stowe Community Church family and beyond, making our STELLAR Bible Camp something truly special.
This past Sunday, Aug. 27, was the official Bible Camp Celebration Sunday, along with being the very special – annual “Blessing of the Backpacks!” With thanks again to many church, board, staff members, and SCC families, this past Sunday’s triple celebration was truly one to be remembered!
Please stay tuned for news and exciting updates about Children’s Worship resuming in September, as well as the annual Christmas Musical audition info (small spoiler, we are doing “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year), as well as another round of SPARK, our after-school ministry class series.
Wishing you all wonderful and joy filled back to school days ahead!
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.