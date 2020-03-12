People of all faith backgrounds come together to worship at Stowe Community Church.
It was started 100 years ago this year and birthday celebrations are being planned that will include the entire Stowe community.
Have you ever joined us for a service? If you have you know what a wonderful experience it is. If you have not, you should come and find out for yourself.
There are several ways to experience us every Sunday:
• 8:30 a.m. Sunday school: We study the scripture verses for the week. This week we will study Psalm 95.
• 9:30 a.m. traditional service: Pastor Will Vaus is preaching s series of sermons titled 2020 Vision. The sermon this week is The Power to Quench Your Thirst. It sounds very interesting. Karen Miller, our organist/choir director, will be making wonderful sounds come from our organ, in addition to leading the amazing choir in the anthem “I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say.” The voices in the choir range from the lowest bass to the highest sopranos and all those in between.
• 10:30 a.m. apres service: This is a time to get to better know others better and meet new people. You can also enjoy a tasty treat of two.
• 4:30 p.m. contemporary service: The message and scriptures are the same at this service but the music, by Chris Vigneau, is a bit more upbeat. Pastor Will and Taryn Noelle lead the singing and offer solos from time to time.
We are in the exciting season of Lent. It is the 40 days before Easter.
What are you giving up this year for Lent? Instead of giving something up why not try these?
Fast from hurting words and instead share kind words.
Fast from worry and instead trust God.
Fast from pessimism and instead have hope.
Fast from selfishness and instead have compassion.
Fast from words and instead be silent and listen for God.
— Jean H. Mudgett