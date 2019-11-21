November brings us to the end of the church calendar, we start again with Advent on Dec. 1. It seems fitting that the last Sunday of the cycle falls just before Thanksgiving, and we can share some of our favorite songs of praise and thanks.
On Nov. 24, the choir will perform one version of “Now Thank We All Our God” for its anthem, and Karen Miller will share another version for the offertory on our Simmons Tracker organ.
Mark your calendars for two important music events in December: our annual “Old-Fashioned Christmas Carol Sing” on Dec. 11, and Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 16. Details on these events are available on our Facebook page or on our website, stowechurch.org.
We hope you are able to join us at either our traditional format service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. or the contemporary format service at 4:30 p.m. Kids’ Connection and child care are available at both services. All are welcome also at Bible study, 8:30 a.m. each Sunday.
We encourage those attending the 9:30 service to stay for “apres-worship” coffee and tea bar, for great treats and fellowship.
For those not able to be in Stowe on a particular Sunday, we encourage you to watch both services through our livestream at our website, stowechurch.org.
— Mort Butler