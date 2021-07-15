Stowe Community Church, which observed its 100th birthday in 2020, is about to mark another exciting event in its history. On Sunday, July 18, members of the congregation will vote to call the Rev. Daniel G. Haugh as their 13th minister. Haugh currently serves as associate minister at Round Hill Community Church in Greenwich, Conn. Prior to that he was associate pastor at the American Church in Paris, France.
He is a graduate of Gordon College and Alliance Theological Seminary. Haugh will conduct worship at 9:30 a.m., assisted by interim pastor, Rev. Peter Hammond. Worship will be followed by a congregational meeting and brunch where members will have the opportunity to meet the Haugh family.
There will be no 1:30 p.m. contemporary service that day.
The women’s fellowship will participate in Stowe Vibrancy’s Main Street Live summer evenings on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., July 15 through Aug. 19. Come by our table on the church lawn to say hello and peruse items for sale.
Our Bible camp is planned for several days during the week of Aug. 23. Registration information will be available soon on the church website info@stowechurch.org.
The missions committee is collecting breakfast items to help support Lamoille homeless shelter clients. The shelter needs packets of oatmeal, cereal, fruit cups, apple sauce, juice boxes, cereal bars and pop tarts. We will also accept cash donations to be sent to the shelter to purchase yogurt and milk. Donations can be brought to the church and will be collected through the end of August.
Prayer requests may be called into the office at 802-253-7257. Our prayer team is always ready to support you. Summer blessings to all.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
