I always feel so blessed and privileged to be a part of the Stowe Community Church family, and even in this pandemic time I’m constantly amazed as to what can be accomplished when faith, goodwill and great intentions are put into place. Thanks to our wonderful interim pastor, Peter Hammond, and the children and families of Kids Connection, we were still able to have multiple activities and involvements that featured our children for Easter this year.
Speaking of our children, we are continuing to meet each week on Mondays in Fellowship Hall from 3:15-4 p.m. for in-person Kids Connection. If any families are interested in joining us, send me an email and I can share more of those details with you. We are currently limited to 10 children at this time based on state guidelines. Reach me at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
Although it took a few weeks to iron out all of the technical details, to help celebrate the Church’s centennial we now have a virtual sharing of “Little Women” in this week’s online Quest. Although it didn’t make it online in time for Easter, as Pastor Hammond reminds me, this whole season is Eastertide.
While in rehearsals for this project last year, we learned that in the year 1920, a women’s theatrical society from Montpelier brought a stage production of “Little Women” to the church, so this feels very circular to be able to do something just a little over 100 years later.
We are still collecting photos and video messages from anyone in the community. Feel free to email those to myself, Marylou or Greg Morrill.
Happiest spring blessings to you all!
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.