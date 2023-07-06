During the summer, the music plan at Stowe Community Church shifts to our special music presentations, while the choir takes a break. We feature choir members as soloists and duets, church members and a few guest presentations.
Thanks already to Ruth Roy and David McGaughy. We’re looking forward to a soprano-alto duet by Lynne von Trapp and Barbara Stotsenburg and a trumpet solo by Dr. Bob Arnot in the next few weeks.
The organ selections next Sunday focus on the 18th century with pieces by Jean Francois Dandrieu, J.S. Bach, and Bach’s student Johan Ludwig Krebs.
Information about these composers and the works being played can be found in our online bulletin or the printed bulletin at the in-person service on July 9. Our organist and music director Karen Miller always writes up great notes for us.
Even more music in July: On Friday, July 14, Counterpoint will grace our sanctuary with a concert. Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble will present Walkin’ on the Green Grass, a varied bouquet of folksongs and tunes from the Great American Songbook, featuring new works and classic Robert De Cormier arrangements. This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 general, $15 seniors for seniors, $5 for students and limited means. Tickets may be available at the door. For more information about the concert, visit counterpointchorus.org or call 802-540-1784.
Our services each Sunday begin at 9:30 a.m., in person at 137 Main St. in Stowe, and online at stowecommunitychurch.org. All are welcome. For more information about any of our programs, call the church at 802-253-7257, email info@stowechurch.org or visit the website.
