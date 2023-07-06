During the summer, the music plan at Stowe Community Church shifts to our special music presentations, while the choir takes a break. We feature choir members as soloists and duets, church members and a few guest presentations.

Thanks already to Ruth Roy and David McGaughy. We’re looking forward to a soprano-alto duet by Lynne von Trapp and Barbara Stotsenburg and a trumpet solo by Dr. Bob Arnot in the next few weeks.

