To all those affected by last week’s floods, the Stowe Community Church congregation holds you in our prayers. To the volunteers, community organizers, first responders and public works employees, thank you for your sacrifices and many hours spent helping those who suffered losses.
For anyone looking for fellowship and community during this time, there are many great opportunities at Stowe Community Church in the coming weeks. All are welcome.
Join us for Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m., both in-person and online. Children and youth worship programs run during the full hour and are a fun way to experience the joy of God’s love.
We are excited for our upcoming Bible camp Aug. 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. This year’s theme is an amazing, intergalactic faith journey called “Stellar.” Camp is for children in kindergarten to fifth grade; middle school students can join in outreach missions’ projects.
We are looking for adult volunteers to help us set up the week before camp and to help during actual camp week. You can volunteer as little as one hour a day. Reach out to Taryn Noelle if you would like to join us at taryn@stowecommunitychurch.org.
Women’s fellowship will be meeting for a light hike at Wiessner Woods on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. The hike is considered easy and is about one hour. If interested, please email megscotti@mac.com.
