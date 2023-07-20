To all those affected by last week’s floods, the Stowe Community Church congregation holds you in our prayers. To the volunteers, community organizers, first responders and public works employees, thank you for your sacrifices and many hours spent helping those who suffered losses.

For anyone looking for fellowship and community during this time, there are many great opportunities at Stowe Community Church in the coming weeks. All are welcome.

