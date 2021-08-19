“I lift up my eyes to the mountains ... where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”
— Psalm 121:1-2
In these waning days of summer, we are reminded by this passage from the Old Testament to look up to the mountains that surround us and inspire appreciation for the beauty God has created. It is also a reminder that no matter how busy we are with daily activity, we can take a moment to look up and be thankful for the source of life that sustains and guides us.
The waning days of summer also bring a time of joyful opportunity for our youth and community to participate in our Bible camp, Aug. 23-27, 9 a.m.-noon each day. This year’s theme is Discovery on Adventure Island. Each day will include a Bible lesson, music, crafts, sports and games, snacks and reflection. To register for camp or for more information visit stowebiblecamp.org.
Rev. Peter Hammond will lead worship Sunday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 a.m. His sermon is “Yearning for Tomorrow” based on Scripture passages from the books of Isaiah and Revelation. We are deeply grateful for Hammond’s interim ministry with us over the past year while we conducted our search for a new permanent pastor.
We eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Rev. Dan Haugh and his family. Haugh will lead worship on Sept. 5, the first Sunday of his ministry with our congregation. We invite the community to join us in worship that day to welcome him.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
