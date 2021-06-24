We are delighted to announce that our church is now fully open on Sundays for both the 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. services. While masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated participants during worship services, unvaccinated persons are required to wear masks. Seating in the pews will be socially distanced.
Interim pastor Peter Hammond will preach at both services on Sunday, June 27. His sermon, “Our Distress and God’s Answer,” is based on Psalm 107:1-3, 23-32. He will also be referencing the Gospel of Mark, chapter 4:35-41.
On Sunday, July 18, the sermon will be delivered by Rev. Dan Haugh, associate minister at Round Hill Congregational Church in Greenwich, Conn. Following this service, the congregation will vote to call Haugh as the next pastor of Stowe Community Church. This is a very exciting time in the life of our congregation as we invite him to become the next, and 13th pastor of our church. A reception will be held following the congregational meeting to introduce Haugh’s family.
Members of our prayer team are ready to support you with prayers for comfort or healing. Call the church office at 253-7257 with any prayer requests. We continue to support our neighbors in need and invite you to contribute to the Lamoille County Food Share with non-perishable items that can be dropped off at the church.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.