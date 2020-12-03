Today, Thursday, Dec. 3, Stowe Community Church will open its first-ever online auction. Since options for our annual Christmas Fair are narrowing, and we have closed our in-person services again for a while, we are exploring other avenues for getting the financial support so crucial to members of our community at this time of year.
Under the excellent direction of Nancy Jeffries-Dwyer, a wide array of auction items has been specially selected and generously donated by church members and local Stowe area businesses.
For you, our shoppers, it couldn’t be easier, or more fun — stay at home in your PJs, make a cup of hot cocoa, and browse through an array of fun and creative gifts. The link to the auction can be found on our homepage at stowechurch.org.
And don’t forget, both our 9:30 a.m. traditional service and our 1:30 p.m. contemporary service are available online each Sunday, live-streamed in the window on that same home page. We miss having our congregation in the building, but are glad we can share some music, prayers, readings and the excellent messages from our interim pastor, Rev. Peter Hammond.
If you can’t join us exactly at those times, services are stored and available on the archives. Updated news is also available on Facebook at facebook.com/stowecommunitychurch. Follow us!
— Mort Butler
