Summer is being pushed out by fall as the temperatures cool the leaves change. The beautiful greens of summer are fading to expose the brilliant colors hidden beneath. What a wonderful time of year.
With the passing of summer Stowe Community Church is getting back to its usual schedule.
Our wonderful choir is back after a much-needed summer break, and they sound amazing as always. We had some extremely talented people providing music for us this summer. A great big thank you to all of them.
Sunday school is back in full swing with Taryn Noelle. Our numbers are increasing, which is great, but we find we need volunteers to lend a hand. Are you willing and able?
Please put Sunday, Sept. 18 on your calendar. We will meet as usual for the morning service but then, at 4 p.m. we will meet again at the Trapp Family Lodge event field for the Blessing of the Animals.
All animals are welcome: dogs, cats, sheep, calves, horses, even birds and fish. Whatever it is you love and care about, bring it to be blessed.
