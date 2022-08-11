Ah summer! We do love you.
Are you feeling hot? Is the humidity making you feel weighted down? Does it seem that everything is damp and sticky?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ah summer! We do love you.
Are you feeling hot? Is the humidity making you feel weighted down? Does it seem that everything is damp and sticky?
Fight the feeling by visiting us on Sunday mornings and be one of the cool kids.
Our services are at 9:30 a.m., or you can also watch us at stowecommunitychurch.org.
Founded in 1863, Stowe Community Church is an open and affirming, non-denominational church in the heart of iconic Stowe, Vermont.
Pastor Dan Haugh gives a wonderful message that leaves you with something to take along with you.
The kids will have a terrific time with Taryn Noelle hearing a Bible story, playing and having snacks.
Our choir is on summer break but we have incredible music every week. There is also a fellowship time after the service. It is a nice time to get to know other cool kids. So come on, we are all kids inside.
We are trying to figure out how to fill a huge hole in our church family. Kathe and Steve Rhinesmith have sold their home and are moving to New Hampshire. They have been such a big part of Stowe Community Church for so long it is hard to imagine church life without them. We wish them only the very best and send them off with all our love.
As is always the case, we are collecting non-perishable food items for those who are having a hard time providing for their families. Please remember to buy a few extra items when you shop. These can be brought to church with you or dropped off anytime during the week.
We are all experiencing the heat of summer but as fall sets in and the temps drop, some folks will not feel the same warmth as the rest of us. To help with this, the church is partnering with United Way and the Lamoille Wood Project. Volunteers will help split, pile and deliver wood to those in need of it. Contact United Way for times and dates when you sign up.
Until we meet on Sunday, God bless you.
— Jean H. Mudgett
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.