In times of such great strife and trial, I feel especially blessed and fortunate that as of now, live stream worship services will continue both at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at our beloved and beautiful Stowe Community Church.
I believe that we are all extra grateful for the leadership of Pastor Will Vaus and for his amazing continued outreach to so many in the congregation and community alike.
While our theatrical Centennial Celebration production of “Little Women” will be delayed, my belief and faith is that we will still share and present that piece to the church and community.
I recently had the gift of an opportunity — spending some beloved quality time with my 3-year-old niece — and in light of everything that our world is facing, not to mention the inspiration of being around such an immediate source of love, I wrote a new song, titled “Times Like These.” I so look forward to being able to share that with my church community and with friends and family in the very near future.
Thinking of you all and sending love and prayers.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director