With the year quickly ending, I am filled with wonder and true joy in my heart. We had two remarkable church and community-based Christmas happenings in December, and as I look back on all that was accomplished, I am reminded of how very blessed I am to be a part of such a wonderful church and community.
Mid-December had us in production with a new adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
I, for one, am a constant fan of a good transformation story, and being a part of seeing so many children, church and community members once again bring that story to life, was a joy to behold. Last Sunday, Dec. 19, together with the wonderful Leslie Peterman, we hosted a traditional Christmas pageant as a part of the 9:30 a.m. service. This time a cast of 23 children, youth and young adults helped bring that other so important story to life. Led by our amazing Pastor, Dan Haugh, the feeling of pride, joy and true holiday spirit was truly palpable in the heart of our beautiful town.
With 2022 on the horizon, I look forward to all the many blessings that are yet to come, under Haugh’s amazing and prayerful leadership, and I am thankful to you all, community members of the Stowe Community Church for your place in the church, the town and in my own heart.
Happy New Year blessings to one and all!
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.