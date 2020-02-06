When Jesus spoke to crowds of people, he talked about everyday things with which they were familiar, things like salt and light. From those everyday things, Jesus made a spiritual point or two.
I try to do that every Sunday. I have a “Mystery Box” I share with the children who attend our worship services. The box that I use is wooden and it is the size of a Bible. I give it to a different child every Sunday and invite them to put something in the box and bring it back the next Sunday.
The rules are: (1) the object must fit inside the box; (2) it can’t be alive, and (3) it can’t be dead. The next Sunday I give the box to a new child at the appointed time in our worship service. The new child opens the box and I talk about the object inside. I try to relate the object to some spiritual principle or idea, something about God or Jesus, or a Bible verse.
I have been stumped before. That is to say, I have had children put something in the box that I did not recognize. Another thing I have learned from The Mystery Box over the years is that one can start from anywhere or anything and end up with God.
— Rev. Will Vaus