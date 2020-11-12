Fall or winter? It has been a bit difficult to tell lately. Although we cannot be certain of the weather, one thing is certain. Every Sunday morning we can meet in person in the sanctuary of the church or watch the service on livestream.
If you decide to worship in person, you will hear lovely music provided by Karen Miller on the organ and songs sung by members of the choir.
No, the choir is not meeting right now but we are blessed to have those willing to volunteer to sing for our services. They have been doing a terrific job for us.
You will also hear a wonderful sermon from our interim pastor Peter Hammond. He continues to bless us with uplifting messages each week.
He speaks at both services, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle provide the music at the 1:30 service. As always, they do a great job.
Food is being collected in the box in the entryway by the back door. Marylou Durett will take care of any donations, if you just give her a call to let her know they are there. You can also leave your food donations in the boxes provided in grocery stores. We are planning to donate boxes of food for Thanksgiving to those in need.
The holidays will be very different this year for many. For those who will find themselves alone, reach out. Call a friend or a church member. Many folks will be experiencing the same thing. If you know of someone who is alone, pick up the phone and give them a call.
— Jean H. Mudgett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.