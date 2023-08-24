Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
I love that quote and appreciate the dedication of our educators, school board and all those who are committed to this form of “true education.” As the new school year approaches, with it comes varied emotions ranging from apprehension, trepidation, excitement and jubilation —most notably from the parents.
At Stowe Community Church we strongly believe in the importance of education and starting the school year off well. We invite all children to attend a Blessing of the Backpacks on Sunday, Aug. 27 during our 9:30 a.m. service, which is the day before school begins.
All students are encouraged to bring their backpacks to church for this special moment. This Sunday is also special as our children and youth will help lead the worship service in a celebration of our Bible camp week.
Additionally, we understand there are many families in our wider community who struggle to secure the necessary supplies to start school. With this in mind, we are partnering with the Department of Children and Families for a backpack and school supply drive through the end of August.
New items we are collecting include backpacks, binders, pens and pencils, markers, crayons, rules, organizational folders, water bottles, pencil cases, sharpeners and subject notebooks. All items donated will be blessed on Aug. 27 and help students be ready to begin an amazing year of education and formation.
With blessings to everyone upon the start of this new and promising school year.
