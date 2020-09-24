I shouldn’t be surprised at the amazing resiliency of the children, families and teachers in our community, but I admit that in the times that surround us all, I am continually blown away by the kindness, open mindedness and spirit of strength in both our community and in our church community.
I find that there are so many opportunities to listen and learn from students, families and community members these days, and to take great inspiration from our leaders in the church, at school and in the community.
In all things Christian education, I am very pleased to share that we are continuing to meet each week on Wednesday mornings, 11 a.m.-noon, on the front lawn of the church for this worship and collective social time. All are welcome, and if you would like any further info, feel free to email me at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
I will have a new short kids connection movie coming out in the Quest on Friday, so for anyone interested in seeing what we’ve been up to, stay tuned.
I want to extend a personal note of gratitude to Scott Noble for being a phenomenal leader and board president, and a big note of gratitude to Mort Butler, Frank Springer, Marylou Durrett and Peter Hammond. You all keep us afloat, and we are eternally grateful to you.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
