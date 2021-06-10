We are finally open for in-person worship.
Stowe Community Church is an open and welcoming multi-denominational congregation, and we welcome people from all faiths and backgrounds.
This week will be our first truly open service since the beginning of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing members of the church, as well as members of the community, gathered together to worship.
There is no longer a need to register before coming to services.
Masks are no longer needed while in the building except during the actual service. This will be dropped in a couple weeks.
The bathrooms are now available for use.
We will have both the 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. services. Interim pastor, Peter Hammond, will, as always, give a wonderful message.
Special music will also be provided by some of our incredible musicians.
If you have a need, whether a prayer, food for your family, or a visit to a lonely soul, call the church office and Marylou will put you in contact with the right person.
God bless you and keep you and cause his face to shine upon you.
— Jean Mudget
