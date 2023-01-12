At Stowe Community Church we were very busy with many services and activities. With the new year, things have slowed down a bit but that doesn’t mean we have closed our doors and taken a long rest.
We are an open and welcoming community of believers who are always busy celebrating faith and helping the community. During the service we hear a wonderful message from Pastor Dan Haugh. The choir must be heard to be believed and the youngsters are very active in Sunday School. We now have a youth group which is planning events for fun and service to the wider community.
The annual congregational meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, right after the morning service. The Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition is planning to hold a reception and concert, Sunday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Stowe Village Inn to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Proceeds from this will go to support Lamoille Community House.
Please remember your neighbors when shopping as many in our area are in need.
Contact the church if you need assistance; there are always people willing to help. No one should feel they are alone when the church is here to lend a hand.
