As our congregation enters the new year, members and friends are invited along on our journey of new beginnings. We have a big vision for programs and events in 2022 and everyone is welcome. Check out stowechurch.org, Facebook (Stowe Community Church) and Instagram (@stowecommunitychurch) to see what’s going on.
Coming up on Sunday, Jan. 23, at our weekly celebration service, Rev. Dan Haugh’s sermon will explore the theme for the upcoming winter months that will focus on the early life, teachings and ministry of Jesus. His message, “Prophet on the Edge,” will explore Christ’s radical and inclusive teaching that broke down the traditional barriers of acceptance and opened the doors of welcome to outsiders.
The message is based on the Gospel of Luke 4:21-30. Haugh is an engaging preacher, and we hope you will join us in person or online for our 9:30 a.m. worship service.
The church is seeking a director of youth ministry and welcome inquiries from those with experience in education or in leading a youth-based program. This position includes developing an inspiring and engaging ministry for students sixth grade and up. Interested applicants should send a resume or letter of interest to Marylou Durett at info@stowechurch.org.
If you are interested in learning more about Stowe Community Church or becoming a member, Haugh invites you to a meeting for new members on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m. following worship.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.