Thank you, Greg Stefanski, for preaching for us this past Sunday. Pastor Will Vaus will return from vacation and return to the pulpit on June 21.
We are pleased to have Karen Miller playing the organ for the traditional services, and Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle performing for our contemporary services. In addition, Taryn Noelle shares her kid’s connection message at these services. You can watch and listen to them through our livestreamed services, seen on our website stowechurch.org.
Services are held Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for traditional service and 4:30 p.m. for contemporary service.
As the state develops its policies, and with the guidance of our board of directors, we will establish new guidelines for opening our doors for Sunday in-person worship. We hope to see you in the sanctuary soon, possibly by the end of June. Stay in touch by checking our website, and our Facebook page.
Our Missions Committee shares: If you have chosen to stay at home due to being immunocompromised or your age, the Missions Committee is here to help you. We are offering to grocery shop or pick up medications so that you do not need to leave the house. Contact Chris DeRienzo at 802-760-7389 or Karen Monsen at 802-253-9437 for more info. Or, if you would like to volunteer to help us, feel free to contact us.
— Mort Butler