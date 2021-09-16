The purpose of Stowe Community Church is to develop loving followers of Christ who celebrate through worship, grow through teaching, connect through fellowship, care through service and share through outreach to our community and the world. Throughout the fall, our new pastor, Rev. Dan Haugh will focus his Sunday messages on these aspects of our congregational mission.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, during our 9:30 a.m. worship service, his sermon topic will be “Followers of Christ” and the text for his message will be taken from Matthew 4:18-24, which recounts Jesus’ calling his first disciples.
All are welcome to morning worship. We do require the wearing of masks to safeguard the health of our members and guests. On Sept. 10 our new pew cushions arrived so we invite you to come and try out now more comfortable seating in our sanctuary. If you're not able to be with us in person, you can find our service livestreamed on our website at stowechurch.org.
Kids’ Connection continues Sunday mornings during worship under the gifted leadership of Taryn Noelle, director of Christian education. All children of all ages are welcome.
The Women's Fellowship is offering a beautiful handmade quilt by member Nancy Tooley as a fundraiser. The quilt is on display at the church and raffle tickets are available in the church office. The drawing will take place Dec. 4
We continue to accept non-perishable breakfast items for the clients at Lamoille homeless shelter. Your donations can be brought to the church. If you would like to make a monetary donation, your gift can also be brought to the church and will be sent to the shelter to provide perishable food items.
Our prayer team is ready to support you if you have a prayer request. Call the church office to let us know how we can help at 802-253-7257. We wish you all the blessings of this beautiful fall season in Stowe.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
