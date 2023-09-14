September is not only here already but we are halfway through it. School has started. Trees are starting to change from green to whatever beautiful shade they are going to be.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 10:46 am
September is not only here already but we are halfway through it. School has started. Trees are starting to change from green to whatever beautiful shade they are going to be.
And, Stowe Community Church has started back up in full swing.
Sunday school has begun with a full group of youngsters. The choir is back after a summer off, and it is wonderful to have them back.
The church calendar is full of coming events.
On Friday, Sept. 15 we will be hosting an open house during the British Invasion. That is always a special weekend in Stowe.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, Judy Bickford will speak to the congregation about the Habitat for Humanity project in Morrisville.
That same afternoon at 4 p.m. there will be a service at the Trapp Concert Meadow. It will be conducted by Pastor Dan Haugh and Rev. Barbara Purrington. It is a special service to bless all the animals, live as well as stuffed. All well-mannered critters are welcome.
Our church is open to all regardless of your beliefs, preferences and experiences. We are an open and welcoming congregation of believers.
Remember your neighbors when shopping by buying a few extra non-perishable items. Those can be put in the boxes at the stores or brought to the church.
We also have a prayer team ready to pray for you whatever your need may be. There are also members who are willing to help in other ways if needed. Let the office know if you need help.
Hope to see you on Sunday. Until then, be kind.
— Jean H. Mudgett
