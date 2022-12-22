“The earth has grown old with its burden of care, but at Christmas it always is young, the heart of the jewel burns lustrous and fair and its soul full of music breaks the air, when the song of angels is sung.”
These words were penned by an Episcopal priest, Phillip Brooks, while serving as the rector of Boston’s Trinity Church. Brooks also wrote the lyrics for the hymn “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” which has long inspired carolers and churchgoers. During the season of increased darkness and depression, the Christmas message becomes increasingly necessary and meaningful.
“Oh little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep the silent stars go by
Yet in thy dark streets shineth, the everlasting light
The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.”
The church invites all to celebrate its Christmas Eve services. At 3 p.m. we’ll hold a child-inclusive and interactive service with Christmas carols, special music and storytime.
At 5 p.m. a family-friendly service with contemporary music and a special children’s message takes place. At 8 p.m. a traditional Christmas Eve service features carols, choir music, scripture, a message and candle lighting at the end while singing “Silent Night.”
Last, at 11 p.m., a second traditional Christmas Eve service takes place with carols, special music, scriptures, a message and candle lighting while singing “Silent Night.”
