“The earth has grown old with its burden of care, but at Christmas it always is young, the heart of the jewel burns lustrous and fair and its soul full of music breaks the air, when the song of angels is sung.”

These words were penned by an Episcopal priest, Phillip Brooks, while serving as the rector of Boston’s Trinity Church. Brooks also wrote the lyrics for the hymn “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” which has long inspired carolers and churchgoers. During the season of increased darkness and depression, the Christmas message becomes increasingly necessary and meaningful.

