Sunday, May 2 ,marks the sixth Sunday of Easter as we continue to journey through the liturgical Season of Eastertide. This season spans the 50 days following the celebration of the resurrection of Christ.
We look forward to worship led by interim pastor Peter Hammond, who will bring a message entitled “Something that Doesn’t Love a Wall.” The biblical text for this sermon is Acts 8:26-40 and John 15:1-8.
This will be a very special day in the life of our congregation as our board has approved a plan to partially reopen for in-person worship. Fully vaccinated members and friends will be welcome at our 9:30 a.m. service. Reservations will be required and can be made by calling the church office at 253-7257. Our contemporary worship service at 1:30 p.m. will continue to be livestreamed.
The missions committee reminds you to support the annual Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) walk this Sunday, May 2. This year the annual fundraiser will be held virtually, providing an opportunity for all of us to help the homeless in Vermont. On Sunday you can take an interactive virtual tour of COTS shelters, housing and program spaces.
The walk has two purposes: To raise public awareness about homelessness and to raise money to support shelters and services for Vermonters who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes. Register for the walk at cotsonline.org.
Members of our prayer team are ready to support you with prayers for comfort or healing. Call the church office with your prayer requests. Please continue to remember our neighbors in need at this critical time by donating at stowechurch.org/donate. If you would like to donate and drop off nonperishable food items for the Lamoille Community Food Share, call the church office.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
