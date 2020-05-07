This Sunday is, of course, Mother’s Day. I imagine it will be a hard one for many who long to be home with their mothers but can’t be because of the coronavirus. This year will be my first without my mother. She passed away last August at age 90.
Years ago, I read a story that, intriguingly, may sum up some of the feelings some of us may have this weekend. It was the story of a couple who went away for their 15th wedding anniversary. Grandma came to stay with her two grandchildren. After the first day without their parents, the older of the two children summed up his feelings by saying, “Grandma, I’m homesick, and I am home. How can that be?”
I believe those profound words are a rather precise diagnosis of a problem faced by every one of us as human beings. We are all homesick for our ultimate home, but we try to cover that homesickness with busyness, distractions and entertainments that we think will satisfy. We try to pretend we are home when we really aren’t.
