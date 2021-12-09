It is the Christmas season. The village is lit with beautiful lights, and everything looks very festive. Now all we need is some snow. Lots of snow.
Of course, the most beautiful sight to see is the big, white church on Main Street. Stowe Community Church is a welcoming and open congregation of believers.
We are always happy to greet those who come through the doors. We have had many visitors the last few months and that has been wonderful.
Have you come to Sunday services yet? If not, please do. You will be blessed. Our service is at 9:30 a.m. for in-person worship. You can also livestream at stowechurch.org.
At this time of year and especially because of COVID-19, there are many in great need. Some are struggling to feed themselves and their families. You can help by donating non-perishable items at the church or at the grocery store in the boxes provided there.
Some are worried there won’t be presents under the tree for their little ones. You can help with that by donating unwrapped toys in the box in the entranceway of the church.
For many, the holiday season is not a happy time. They are lonely and depressed. You can help them by making a phone call or paying a visit. Others have needs such as a grocery or prescription delivery. Some may just need a ride for some reason.
If you know of anyone in need, call the church office and let us know. We have people who are very willing to help in any way they can.
Remember the reason for the season. Let’s honor him by doing all we can for others. It will give you a warm fuzzy feeling from your head to your toes. Merry Christmas!
— Jean H. Mudgett
